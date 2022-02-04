Macaulay Culkin To Celebrate His 'middle Life Crisis' With A Travel Series, Check Details

The cherub-faced star of Home Alone Macaulay Culkin who has entered his 40’s in 2020, will be celebrating the occasion with a travelogue. The travelogue will be about him becoming middle-aged and the actor has teamed up with the production house Lightbox. With the collaboration, the actor aims to develop a premium documentary format – Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis – on the subject.

According to Deadline, this sudden announcement by the actor comes after his tweet last year about his impending birthday, a post that generated over 3M likes. The tweet will be the starting point for the show, which will see him embark on a wild and intrepid journey to discover what hitting the big four-zero really means and asks the questions which anyone who’s dealing with the process of ageing – and let’s face it, that’s all of us – needs to ask themselves.

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Macaulay Culkin to cherish his middle age with a new venture

According to the International media outlet, in the travelogue, the actor will address questions such as: How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed with youth? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth? A key theme will be how someone -- especially someone in the public eye, and someone whose most famous exploits happened before he was 13 -- deals with ageing in a society obsessed with youth.

The actor recently garnered the spotlight after his engagement news with Brenda Song started surfacing online. As per People Magazine, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor was recently photographed sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in Beverly Hills, California. The two stars met on the sets of the Changeland in Thailand and were first romantically linked when they were spotted in July 2017 grabbing dinner at Craig's, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April of last year. They named their son after Culkin's late sister Dakota. "We're overjoyed", Culkin and Song said in a brief statement about the arrival of their first child.



