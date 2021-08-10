Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Drop New Album 'Born With Horns' With Matching Tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are back again and this time, they have matching tattoos! The duo who has frequently collaborated in the past recently announced their upcoming joint venture, Born With Horns, while showing off their tattoos. Read on for more information about MGK's upcoming album -

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker announce new album

On August 9, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to his Instagram handle to announce his sixth studio album, Born with Horns. The Bad Things rapper also featured frequent collaborator Travis Barker in his post. The two showed off their matching tattoos in celebration of the announcement for their new venture.

In the video, Barker and Kelly both hold up their left forearms to the camera, showcasing fresh ink which reads "born with horns," the title of the album. Kelly could also be heard saying, "Bro that s*** looks hard as f***." Sharing the video which was also shared by Barker, Kelly wrote, "born with horns” the album. we’re back for round two…"

Earlier this week, Kelly teased the first single for Born with Horns' on his Instagram handle. In the video he shared on Instagram, the rapper could be heard mouthing the lyrics, "Signed a deal, I got papercuts/They wanted them, but they got us." Kelly shared the post with the caption, "signed a deal, i got papercuts. wednesday 9pm."

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, have previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. Barker, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian, served as the producer for the album as well as being involved in the writing of several songs from the album. The Blink-182 drummer will also serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.

While speaking about Barker to RollingStone previously, Machine Gun Kelly said:

Travis showed me the art of not overthinking. There were times I’d walk in, we would plug in instruments, and whatever came out while we were playing would be the song. But then he also showed me that you can completely scrap a whole song, right when you think it’s done, and do it over until it becomes everything it should be. He would answer the phone at 5 a.m. if I called. The studio sessions became cathartic. There was no censorship. He encouraged the raw emotion to come out.

IMAGE - MACHINE GUN KELLY INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.