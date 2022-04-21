Machine Gun Kelly is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, in which he will also take on the lead role alongside his fiancee Megan Fox. The trailer of the upcoming film was released on April 21 and gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the comedy-drama. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the trailer and expressed their excitement about the upcoming release.

Machine Gun Kelly-starrer Good Mourning trailer

Machine Gun Kelly is seen taking on the role of a movie star, London Clash in his upcoming directorial debut Good Mourning. However, his life turns upside down after his girlfriend, played by Becky G, breaks up with him through a text. To his misfortune, this happens right before a huge meeting. The film will follow the course of his life as he is forced to choose between his career as an actor, or finding love. The short trailer is full of hilarious lines, and shenanigans and will be sure to have the audience laughing at all times. The trailer also sees some glimpses of Megan Fox and SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who is also his good friend. The film will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022, and fans can't wait to watch the ensemble cast step into their roles.

Watch the Good Mourning trailer here

Good Mourning cast

Good Mourning will star some popular names from the entertainment industry including Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Jenna Boyd , Becky G, Dove Cameron, rapper GaTa, Zach Villa, Boo Johnson, Whitney Cummings and others, who will take on pivotal roles alongside the director, Machine Gun Kelly. According to a report by People, the film will also include cameos by Dennis Rodman, Trippie Redd, and Snoop Dogg, among others. An earlier released poster of the film saw Machine Gun Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker's head. On top of his head, stood the other members of his cast against a pink background. The tagline of the film also featured on its poster as it read, "When life hits a new low reach for a new high."

Image: Instagram/@meganfox