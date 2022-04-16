Machine Gun Kelly's Directorial Debut To Star Fiancee Megan Fox And SNL Star Pete Davidson

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox recently made headlines and became the talk of the town after they announced their engagement in an adorable post. The musician is now gearing up to step into the world of films as a director, with his fiance by his side. Machine Gun Kelly took to his social media account to share a poster of his upcoming film, which will star Megan Fox and his good friend and SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Machine Gun Kelly's directorial debut

Machine Gun Kelly headed to his Instagram account to share the poster of his directorial debut titled GoodMourning. According to a report by People, apart from directing and writing the film, he will also be part of the movie, which will soon premiere on the big screen. They also reported that the trailer of the film will release on April 20 and will give fans a glimpse into what to expect. In the caption of the post, the musician asked his fans and followers if they wanted him to release the trailer soon. He wrote, "Good Mourning' in theatres soon!! drop a 🍿 if you want us to drop the trailer."

The creative poster of the film featured Machine Gun Kelly's head, on top of which the other characters including Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, Zach Villa, Boo Johnson, rapper GaTa and Jenna Boyd could be seen. The tag line of the film read, "When life hits a new low reach for a new high," and fans can't wait to see what Machine Gun Kelly and the team have up their sleeve.

Have a look at the Good Mourning poster here:

This is not the first time Machine Gun Kelly will be seen on the big screen. He was earlier seen in Midnight in the Switchgrass, where he met Megan Fox, who was his co-star. The duo formed a close bond after their time on the sets of the film and have been inseparable ever since. Fox shared an adorable video as she broke the news of their engagement to fans in January 2022. Wishes poured in from fans, followers and celebrities from the industry, and netizens can't wait to see them share the screen yet again in the upcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@meganfox, AP