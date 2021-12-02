Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Accidentally 'stabbed Himself' Trying To Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox often give fans a glimpse into their relationship online for fans. In the popular chat show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host recently welcomed Machine Gun Kelly to the show and he opened up about his relationship with Fox. During the interview, he let fans in on how he tried to impress Fox and ended up accidentally stabbing himself.

Machine Gun Kelly opens up about the day he started dating Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker or MGK spoke about what happened during the initial days of his relationship with Fox and how he accidentally stabbed himself in the process. He mentioned that it all began at a party when Travis Barker, who is also the fiance of Kourtney Kardashian gifted him a knife that had the name of the rapper's album on it.

Machine Gun Kelly then threw the knife up in the air and it ended up stabbing him in his hand. He mentioned that the intention was to catch it, but things did not go as planned. He mentioned that he wanted Megan Fox to see him catch the knife he had thrown up in the air and looked in her direction before he attempted to catch it. However, he ended up getting accidentally stabbed in the hand and mentioned he tried to 'play it cool' in the presence of Fox, but later needed medical attention for the pain. He said, "The next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo I need stitches real quick'" He also showed Jimmy the scar that he got from the unfortunate accident.

Watch the video here

MGK and Jimmy Fallon also recalled how the former fell off the stage with Pete Davidson during his time of Saturday Night Live. He also let fans in on his upcoming film, The Last Son. He shared some interesting facts from the sets of the film and mentioned that all the cast members lived on the set during the filming. The show also witnessed a short clip from the film, which will release in select theatres on December 10.

Image: AP