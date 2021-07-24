Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Shades His Film After He And Megan Fox Skip Premiere

Musician Machine Gun Kelly threw shade at his own movie Midnight in the Switchgrass as the movie hit the theatres. The movie also features his girlfriend Megan Fox and the duo first met on the sets of the movie. Kelly's tweet came after he and Fox both skipped the premiere of the film in Los Angeles.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox skip the premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass

if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) July 23, 2021

Colson Baker, also known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, took to his Twitter to diss his own movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and called it trash. The singer tweeted "if I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I'm barely in it’s because it’s," with a trash emoji. The tweet came after both he and Megan Fox skipped the premiers of the movie that took place in Los Angeles on Monday. As per People, Fox cancelled just a few hours before the event. Fox's representative in a statement said, "Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight." Megan's co-star and lead actor Bruce Willis also did not attend the premiere of the movie.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met on the sets of the movie. Fox in an interview with Washington Post said that she felt an instant bond with the musician once they began working together.

Megan Fox on the age gap between herself and her beau MGK

Megan Fox had befitting to reply to all the trolls that criticize her for dating Machine Gun Kelly who is younger than her. The duo began dating in 2020 post Fox's divorce with her husband Brain Green Austin after 10 years of marriage. The actor in an interview with Instyle said that she received criticism was due to the fact that he's four years younger than her, and people want to act like she is dating a younger man. "He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19". She said that this was how patriarchy worked and no one would blink an eye if George Clooney dated someone younger than him. Fox further added that it was ridiculous how women were treated. She called them out and said, "We would have been in high school together."

Image: Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram

