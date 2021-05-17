Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why Megan Gave Him A Vial Of Her Own Blood

American singer Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox have been very open about their relationship and the singer revealed that he carries with him a vial of blood that belongs to his girlfriend. The Bad Things singer stated the reason behind doing so on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. Machine Gun Kelly had even shared a picture on Instagram with Megan earlier this year with the caption, "I wear your blood around my neck."

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why Megan gave him a vial of her blood

Machine Gun Kelly recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed why he wears a vial of his girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck. The Rap Devil singer stated that Fox was going out of town to shoot a film and this happened when their relationship was still new. He added that she was going to Bulgaria and he didn't even have a passport so it freaked him out that she was leaving and he couldn't even go to see her. The singer mentioned that he was then given the blood vial pendant by Megan and added that while some people give a handkerchief to their partner, but Megan gave him her DNA.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating since June 2020 and confirmed their relationship by posting pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. The couple first met during the shoot for MGK's music video Bloody Valentine that featured Megan Fox and the duo has been inseparable since then. Megan Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for almost 10 years before they got divorced in 2020. Megan Fox has three children from her previous marriage.

Machine Gun Kelly's latest works

Machine Gun Kelly recently released a single in March this year titled DayWalker featuring Corpse Husband. He made his film debut in Beyond the Lights, a romantic drama in which he played the role of a shallow, self-important rapper named Kid Culprit. The singer had a recurring role in the comedy-drama series Roadies as Wes, a former Pearl Jam roadie.

