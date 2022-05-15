Machine Gun Kelly Thought Megan Fox Was Breaking Up, Recalls Text That Inspired New Film

Machine Gun Kelly is all set for the release of his directorial debut Good Mourning, in which he will take on the lead role alongside his fiancee Megan Fox. The film recently had its Los Angeles premiere ahead of its release on May 20, 2022, and the rapper opened up about his inspiration for the film. He mentioned in a conversation with Extra that it was a text from his ladylove that inspired him to make the film.

Machine Gun Kelly on his inspiration for making Good Mourning

Machine Gun Kelly mentioned that he thought his fiance was breaking up with him over a text, which left him 'spiralling so hard'. He mentioned Fox was 'unknowingly the cause' of his spiral as he could not understand the text she had sent him and could not get in touch with her. This is exactly what viewers see in the trailer of the film and Machine Gun Kelly mentioned he needed an outlet for all that he was feeling at the time, so decided to write the movie. He told the publication, according to Page Six -

"I wrote the movie for her because she was unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie. (My character) spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me. I was, like, spiralling so hard. I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna write a movie."

The director of the film also recalled that when he showed Megan Fox the script, she said, "This is what you were thinking the whole time?" Apart from the fan-favorite couple, the film will also star Machine Gun Kelly's good friend Pete Davidson. He recalled how the SNL comedian improvised several lines in the film, which he found hilarious and incorporated into the script. Jenna Boyd, Boo Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Becky G, rapper GaTa, Zach Villa, Dove Cameron and many other stars from the entertainment industry will also feature in the upcoming film.