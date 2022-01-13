Megan Fox recently dropped in a delightful piece of video clip announcing her engagement with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, and left the fans in surprise. She even revealed how they after dating for a year and a half, walked through hell together and stated how they laughed more than she ever imagined possible.

The moment Megan Fox dropped in the video of her and Machin Gun Kelly announcing their engagement, their fans expressed their amazement and wished them a happy life ahead. Many of them congratulated the couple while others were left in awe of Megan Fox's heartfelt social media caption.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged; watch the video

Megan Fox recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen wearing a stunning black outfit while her beau Machin Gun Kelly can be seen sporting a black and white striped shirt as he goes down on one knee to slide a beautiful ring in her finger. The video also depicted how they both expressed their love for one another by kissing after they got engaged. In the caption, she mentioned how they both sat under the same banyan tree in July 2020 where they got engaged recently and added how they asked for 'magic to happen'. Stating further, she mentioned that they were oblivious to the pain they would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time and revealed how they were unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from them but intoxicated off of the love and the karma.

The caption read, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22" (sic)

Many celebrity artists as well as fans took to Megan Fox's latest Instagram post and expressed their reactions to their engagement. They revealed how surprised and happy they were while many others congratulated them by dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement.

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip giving a glimpse of the stunning engagement ring he presented to Megan and expressed his love for her. He stated, “yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022" (sic) Take a look at Megan Fox engagement ring

Image: Instagram/@meganfox