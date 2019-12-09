'Mad Max Sequel Will Be Multi-tasked With The Anti-Mad Max Movie', Says George Miller

Four years after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, Geroge Miller, has decided to put his director’s cap back on. Talking to a leading entertainment portal, he revealed his epic romance movie Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. While speaking to a leading entertainment portal, George Miller confirmed that he would also begin the pre-production of the next Mad Max movie soon. Here are all the details on the reports till now:

George Miller to Multitask and work on the Anti-Mad Max movie and the Mad Max sequel

In the interview with the entertainment portal, George Miller confirmed that he is planning to begin working the sequel of Mad Max: Fury Road soon. George Miller has taken a break from the Mad Max series and is to be working on Three Thousand Years Of Longing. However, he has confirmed to work on the Mad Max sequel simultaneously. Talking about the Mad Max sequel, George Miller said that he is not done with the Mad Max story yet, and will have to be a multitasker.

He affirmed about the Mad Max sequel and said it would hit the box-office soon. However, there is no official word regarding the Mad Max sequel release date. The much anticipated Mad Max sequel took so long due to the conflict between George Miller’s production company Kennedy Miller Mitchell and Warner Brothers. Since George Miller is preparing for a Mad Max sequel, the tension between the parties might have cooled down. George Miller has been talking about how he has two Mad Max sequels in mind, and a standalone movie on Charlize Theron’s Furiosa.

More about Mad Max: Fury Road

The sci-fi, action, adventure movie hit the global box-office on May 15, 2015. Mad Max: Fury Road is about a woman who rebels in search of her homeland with the help of female prisoners, a psychotic worshiper and a drifter named Max. The cast of Mad Max: Fury Road features Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult. George Miller helmed the action movie, Mad Max: Fury Road.

