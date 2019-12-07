George Miller Confirms 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Sequel Is Happening

Almost 4 years after the critically acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Therone, George Miller has finally confirmed that there is another Mad Max movie in him. Miller dropped the news during an interview about his upcoming project Three Thousand Years of Longing which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

More Mad Max

During the interview, Miller said that he was not done with the Mad Max story and that one has to be a multitasker. Millier during the interview also said that preparation for it is already happening and that multitasking for him is a very interesting concept and sometimes when he working on a project he gets so focused on that one projects that working on something else can be like a creative holiday for him. Millier also teased that the Mad Max sequel will be a 'romance' and it will go in a very different direction. He believes that the more different movies are the more interested people will be in it. The filming for Longing is only set to begin in March 2020, meaning that we have some time to wait before we can expect a sequel.

Read: Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: 5 ODIs Where Teams Lost After Facing The 'Gabbar' Storm

Read: Historic US Towns Endured Wars, Storms. What About Sea Rise?

Mad-Max: Fury Road which was released in 2015 was a post-apocalyptic action film. Tom Hardy was cast as Max in June 2010.

Fans may have to wait some time yet for Mad Max sequel they won't have to wait for too long for Venom 2 which also stars Tom Hardy and releases on October 2020. While the first Venom film which relaced in 2018 was not rated R, but after witnessing the success of R-rated Joker, the makers of Venom may have changed their minds. given the movie Joker's recent success in the box office, the show's producer Matt Tolmsach has said that he will consider an R-rating for Venom 2. This news is undoubtedly good news for the franchise. Tom Hardy has already started shooting for Venom 2 and continues to share photos from the sets for his fans and followers. While doing the same, the actor posted a few pictures on Instagram making everyone excited. However, before many people could see the leaks, he deleted them from his account. The photos were simple and harmless, but leaks are leaks and makers cannot afford them.

Read: IPL: The Star-studded Playing XI That Took The Tournament By Storm From 2010 To 2019

Read: Inter Held By Roma After Racism Storm, Leaving Juve To Eye Top Spot