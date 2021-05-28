Madhavan Shares Appreciation Post For Two Officer Sisters And Their Proud Mother; See Post

Actor Madhavan took to Twitter to express his appreciation for two officer sisters and their mother. The actor reposted the tweet to his timeline praising them for their amazing accomplishment. Madhavan along with a number of celebrities was tagged in the original post featuring a picture of the two officer sisters.

Madhavan salutes two officer sisters and their mother

The post shared by a user saw two officers in uniform posing along with their mother. The user for the post wrote that the picture made their day and informed followers about the picture and spoke highly about women empowerment. The two sisters made their mother proud by becoming officers and thus a number of people including Madhavan and Raveena Tandon were tagged.

Madhavan responded to the tweet shared by the user and added a bunch of emojis saluting the individuals from the picture. The actor thus expressed his heartiest congratulations to the two sisters who have now become officers for India. Madhavan also added a few hearts and ended his tweet. A number of people commented on the tweet of the original post praising the two sisters and their mother as well. The commentators also saluted the hard work and dedication shown by them to achieve their ultimate dream. They called them powerful women and thus lauded them with a bunch of praises thereon.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Jai Jawan !!! JAI HIND.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. Proud mother & sisters of Bharat.. Jai Ho..👍👍👍👍👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/PiyupOD9A6 — Sam.N.P (@urbanrural1) May 28, 2021

On the work front, Madhavan has a couple of projects lined up for him. The recent trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has gotten fans excited to watch the film as soon as possible. According to multiple news portals, the film is currently under post-production. The movie is a trilingual film and will be released in English, Hindi and Tamil. Madhavan will also be seen in Amikri Pandit, which is currently at its filming stages. The actor will also be seen in a zee5 web series titled 7th sense which is currently being filmed. He will also be seen in a Netflix series titled Decoupled. Thus with a number of projects lined up, the fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for his next release. The trailer for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect itself has created a major buzz among fans of the actor who eagerly await the film's release due to its interesting and thought-provoking trailer.

