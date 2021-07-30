Madonna Slams DaBaby's Hurtful Rant On LGBTQ+ & HIV/AIDS Community, Says 'know Your Facts'

Rapper DaBaby found himself embroiled in controversy after the rapper went on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/ Aids. The rappers remarks were condemned by several artists and celebs like Elton John and Dua Lipa. Recently Madonna took to her Instagram and slammed DaBaby for his hurtful comments. The veteran musician wrote that DaBaby should get his facts right before he comments anything about the LGBTQ+ and HIV/ Aids community.

Madonna slams DaBaby

Madonna shared a video of DaBaby from his concert where he made the homophobic rant, in the video he could be heard saying "'If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." Madonna wrote a lengthy note addressed to DaBaby in which she criticized the rapper's comments. She wrote " A message to DaBaby - if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts: After decades of hard-won scientific research— there are now life-saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd."

The singer also addressed DaBaby's sexist remarks and wrote "And your sexist remarks about Ladies whose pu**ies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze. People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN."

Earlier singer Dua Lipa also called out her 'Levitating (Remix)' collaborator Dababy and expressed her surprise over his hurtful remarks. She also took a stand for the LGBTQ+ community. Taking to her Instagram she said, "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS'."

Following the intense backlash, According to Page Six, the rapper defended his remarks saying, "I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, 'cause I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer".

