Mads Mikkelsen On Playing Gellert Grindelwald: 'Have To Find My Own, As Depp's Is Unique'

Hollywood actor Mads Mikkelsen is all set to take over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the next Fantastic Beasts movie. Mads took the role by replacing Johnny Depp, who played the iconic character for the past two films after Depp was asked to resign due to his controversy with Amber Heard. In a recent interview, Mads Mikkelsen opened about his version of Gellert Grindelwald.

Mads Mikkelsen opens up about taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald

In a recent interview with Total Film, the actor spoke openly about playing the villainous character of Grindelwald and drew a comparison of Grindelwald's interpretation to how he played Dr Hannibal Lecter in the popular series Hannibal, which was different from veteran actor Anthony Hopkins' version in The Silence Of Lambs. Talking about his role, Mads said that Grindewlad's role was obviously a more direct comparison because it’s the next film. Talking further about his version of the iconic character, the actor shared that he had been a fan of Johnny Depp since he saw him as a young man and revealed it would be impossible to bring Depp's intensity and his way of portraying the character in his version. He further explained that he had to find his own way because Depp's style was unique.

When the actor was asked about how it was working in the hit franchise, he said that they have wrapped up the shooting. He further added that he had only been part of it for half the time as compared to the rest of the gang. He explained that it was a lovely experience. Mads thought that the movie had a really great script and a great solid story. He added that the movie will be "as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful". The actor further revealed that there were really interesting, heartbreaking stories in the movie. And hopefully, the stories would come across.

The Fantastic Beasts 3 cast includes actors like Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams and Jude Law.

Source: Mads Mikkelsen's Instagram