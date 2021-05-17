Mads Mikkelsen Reveals Filming A 'Newt Vs. Grindelwald' Fight Scene In Fantastic Beasts 3

The upcoming and untitled Fantastic Beasts sequel is currently underway. Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp was replaced in the upcoming film by actor Mads Mikkelsen for the role of the film's main antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald. Not much is known about the upcoming film's plotline. However, Mikkelsen recently revealed some exciting information about his character for fans.

Newt Vs. Grindelwald?

Following Depp's dramatic exit from the franchise, not much has been disclosed about the upcoming film. However, according to multiple reports, news has broken that Newt and Grindelwald will be engaged in epic battle sequences against one another in Fantastic Beasts 3. Mikkelsen revealed some information about the upcoming film while speaking to USA Today.

In the interview, Mads Mikkelsen disclosed that he was engaged in work for "three weeks straight" due to an on-screen battle with Eddie Redmayne for the upcoming movie's climax. The film has a lot of loose ends to tie for the upcoming film, following the mixed to negative reviews for the 2018 sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, a major battle sequence featuring Newt Vs. Grindelwald seems like a start.

Mads Mikklesen as Grindelwald

Mads Mikkelsen replaced actor Johnny Depp in the role following the highly publicised legal war between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused the actor of domestic abuse and other charges. Mikkelsen has spoken about his upcoming role and replacing Depp in the Fantastic Beasts 3 cast before, mentioning how he plans to create some differences in the two Grindelwald performances. The actor has also mentioned how he does not wish to copy what Depp did with the role in any way, and is hoping to create something fresh.

More about Fanstic Beasts 3

Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to be released on July 15, 2022, and is expected to be one of five Harry Potter spinoff films in the prequel franchise. Fans still have no idea what to expect from the third Fantastic Beasts movie almost a year before its release. This is mainly due to the fact that the film has been delayed multiple times and has also made a huge recasting move regarding its main villain. The Fanstastic Beasts 3 cast will star Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Jude Law, and Mads Mikkelsen.

