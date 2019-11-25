Makeup Museum To Display Cosmetic Items Of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn & Greta Garbo

With different kinds of beauty products being launched and brands coming up with innovative ideas to change the beauty norms across the globe, the makeup industry has seen an unprecedented boom in recent years. Recently, it was announced that the world’s first makeup museum will be launched in New York, dedicated to bridging the gap between beauty stars of yesteryear and makeup lovers of today. The makeup museum desires to put forth the history of the cosmetic industry by showcasing items from the beauty cabinets of stars like Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Recreates Marilyn Monroe's Look For Halloween Cover Shoot

Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo’s makeup collection on the exhibit

The famous makeup museum, which is set to open in the Meatpacking District in New York, plans to exhibit its first collection titled Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup In America. The collection will explore entrepreneurs, icons and artefacts of the decade which hold a great deal of significance in the modern makeup history. In an interview with a leading daily, the executive director and the co-founder of the makeup museum, Doreen Bloch opined that 1950s is the perfect era for the Makeup Museum to start with its debut collection, as the 1950s is considered as the birth of the modern cosmetics industry. Bloch promised to display rare items which were never seen before, adding to the audience’s excitement.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's 'Marilyn Monroe' Moment Ended Up Being A Blooper For The Actress, Watch Video

In a recently held media interaction, Rachel Goodwin, who has also co-founded the Makeup Museum, shared her desire to house many exhibitions from different time periods and showcase them in an indulging and fun way. Goodwin also expressed his desire to elevate the impact of makeup artists, who have had a huge cultural impact on societal norms.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Launches First-Ever Kylie Cosmetics Vending Machines At McCarran Airport

What will be put up on the exhibit?

An Avon Fragrance Sample Kit, Max Factor 1959 creme Puff Compacts will be displayed in the makeup museum's debut collection, which was used by Marilyn Monroe. The museum will also display items like Max factor lipstick holder and lipstick sample resembling the makeup cabinets of Greta Garbo.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner And 5 Other Celebrities Who Have Their Own Beauty Brands

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.