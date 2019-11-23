Mandalorian: Here Is What Fans Are Speculating About Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda, the latest Star Wars character, has captured the hearts and minds of the viewers in no time. Baby Yoda was seen in the new Disney+ show The Mandalorian. In this story of the bounty, we learn more things about the man behind the mask of Mandalorian. After the bounty hunter was tasked to find and arrest a 50-year-old at his last known location, that is when we saw the cute baby Yoda. Here are some speculations on who is the Yoda in the series and what the studio is planning for it.

Baby Yoda toys

The production house kept baby Yoda a secret for a long time but this opportunity of merchandising will not be left behind. It is speculated that Baby Yoda merchandise was also kept secret and the customers will be able to buy toys in the holiday season. But who is Baby Yoda?

Here are a few fans speculations on who the Baby Yoda is:

Baby Yoda is a clone

Some fans are speculating that the baby Yoda is a clone. We all knew that cloning technology was available in the Star Wars universe way before the Jedi worked on a clone army in the clone wars series. We also know that Emperor Palpatine cloned himself several times over. This can be the case with the Baby Yoda and he can be a clone created during the clone wars or before the wars.

Baby Yoda is the child of Yoda

We all know that it is against the rules of the Jedi to have a relationship, as we can see in The Phantom Menace and other prequel movies. But what if master Yoda went out of the way and had a family. It did not end well and that is why he is so strict with young Anakin Skywalker.

The Baby Yoda is from Yoda’s species

Very little is known about the species Yoda belongs to. We have only seen a few beings from his species over the course of the franchise. We do not know much about the baby but it can be a member of his species and we can only speculate whether Baby Yoda is also good at using the force like Yoda.

