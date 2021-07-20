Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations On Film And TV Productions Now Allowed In Hollywood

Making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory on Film and TV productions will now be allowed, under a new agreement in Hollywood. According to Deadline, Hollywood's unions and other major companies, reached a conclusion yesterday and disclosed their decision. In a joint statement released yesterday, they mentioned how "the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis".

For those fans who are unaware, "Zone A" is where actors work without masks. The zone is the "most restrictive" of the safe zones on any working set, due to fear of contracting the virus and keeping in mind the safety of the people involved. Vaccinations of casts and crews were not mandatory on film and TV productions under the industry’s "return-to-work protocols," before this.

More about the decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory

According to Deadline, Hollywood's return-to-work protocols were originally set to expire on April 30. However, the protocols were extended until June 30 and then extended again indefinitely on June 30 to give the parties the time to reach a new agreement. The new agreement allows Production companies to hire staff on the basis of them being "fully vaccinated," at the time of their employment.

Discussions about making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory as a condition of employment began last month when SAG-AFTRA announced strict guidelines for such employers.

The guidelines stated:

Production must announce such policies as soon as possible, preferably in initial breakdowns or earliest casting discussions. Such policies must apply equally to all cast and crew working in the relevant zone(s) or work location(s). Production must have procedures in place to engage in the interactive process with those requesting ADA (Americans with Disability Act) or religious accommodations and must include the procedure for initiating a request in notices of the vaccination policy. Such policies can only be enforced when vaccines have been readily available to performers for a sufficient period of time to confer immunity in time for the start of work. If being vaccinated is a condition of employment for the production, any vaccination costs are absorbed by the employer and vaccination time is work time. Vaccination records are maintained securely by employers and available only to those with the need to know.

Additional modifications to the protocols have also been made in certain areas in the US and Canada. Changes to wearing masks outdoors as well as "mealtime protocols". The collective statement by the decision-makers also mentioned how they would, "continue closely monitoring Covid-19 developments and will consider further modifications at that time".

