Mandy Moore Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Taylor Goldsmith; 'coming This Fall'

This Is Us star Mandy Moore recently revealed that she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in a heartfelt Instagram post. Moore, who already shares a 15-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison with Taylor, revealed that the newest addition to their family will also be a boy.

Dropping a picture of Gus posing in a big brother t-shirt, Mandy further expressed excitement as she embarks on the new chapter, mentioning that 'Goldsmith 2' will be arriving this fall. Mandy and Taylor tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. They welcomed Gus in February 2021.

Mandy Moore announces second pregnancy with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandy shared an adorable glimpse of Gus and wrote, "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo." Take a look.

Taylor also shared the same picture of their son and mentioned how he's going to be the best big brother, while Moore will be the best mom. He added, "There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it."

Only last month, Moore opened up about her journey as a mom as she marked the occasion of Mother's Day. She said while being Gus' mother has been nothing short of 'most rewarding and challenging', she still savours all of it because he's the 'greatest'. Mandy added, "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mamas and mother figures (my mom and MIL included). Holding space and sending extra love to everyone who finds this day difficult for any and all the reasons."

In a conversation with Parents magazine last year, Moore explained how much her life has altered since welcoming Gus. She mentioned how all cliches surrounding motherhood are true, with her son making her realise how 'this degree of love existed in the world'.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MANDYMOOREMM)