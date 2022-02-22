Mandy Moore Shares Cute Video Montage On Son Gus' 1st Birthday; 'our Joyful & Curious Boy'

Mandy Moore shared a special Instagram post to mark her son Gus' first birthday. The This Is Us star shared a video montage encapsulating the little one's beautiful moments with his parents, Mandy and Taylor Goldsmith, which sent netizens gushing over the adorable little family. Along with the clip, Moore penned a heartfelt note mentioning that being Gus' mother has been 'a gift beyond her comprehension.'

She also treated fans with glimpses of the birthday celebration, where Mandy and Taylor could be seen holding the little one as he peeks at the birthday cake. With amazing decor, exquisite delicacies, and other toddlers enjoying their time with Gus, the party was surely a hit.

Mandy Moore shares beautiful video montage on son Gus' 1st birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandy shared the two-minute clip which had stills of her little one having a gala time with his parents, spending time with their furry friends, going on several outings clad in adorable outfits and much more. In the caption, Mandy wrote, "Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey. #thisisgus " Take a look.

Taylor also took to Instagram to wish his little one. Sharing a cute video, he wrote, "1ST BIRTHDAY!!!! THANKS FOR BEING THE COOLEST GUY I KNOW, GUS! I don’t think I can put into words what this last year has meant to me and how much I love this little human….Happy Birthday Goose. Sorry you don’t know what that means yet. Can’t wait to watch you faceplant a cake today."

Mandy later shared a trial of pictures from the birthday celebration, where Gus could be seen decked up in a cute winter outfit, while Mandy was seen a long printed dress layered with a white cardigan. Other guests at the party were also seen holding Gus lovingly while posing for pictures. In the caption, Moore wrote, "1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake. #thisisgus".