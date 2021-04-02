Margot Robbie Reveals There's 20 Hours Cut Of Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood released in 2019 and was a critically and commercially acclaimed movie. The movie went on to bag several National and Academy Awards including the award for Best Motion Pictures and Best Actor. In a recent interview with Variety, the movie's lead Margot Robbie revealed exciting information about the movie after being asked about its unreleased footage.

Margot Robbie on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The hype around the industry about Zack Snyder's cut being released prompted the topic of Margot Robbie's unreleased footage of the movies she has done. Talking about the movie she did with Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Australian actress revealed that there is a 20-hour cut of the movie that the audience did not get to see.

Adding to her statement, Margot said that there was so much in the movie that was not released that the audience did not get to see. She expressed her disappointment saying that the footage did not make the cut for million reasons but the shots were amazing. Furthermore, Margot also added that she would love to watch a 5-hour cut of every movie she has worked in.

Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad 2

The 30-year-old actress is all set to hit the big screen with her highly anticipated sequel to Suicide Squad. Reprising her role from the first movie, Margot will be seen in her popular role of Harley Quinn and will set off on another mission with a different squad filled with dangerous supervillains. The actress, in the same interview, jokingly revealed that there is no David Ayer's cut of the 2016 released Suicide Squad.

About 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a star-studded ensemble cast including big names from Hollywood like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. The plot followed the story of an actor and his stunt double navigating through the dynamic film industry while being involved in serious crimes. According to the reports from Collider, Quentin Tarantino confirmed that there is an extended cut of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

