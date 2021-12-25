Mark Hamill Shares Picture Of His First-ever 'professional' Christmas Gig In 5th Grade

Actor Mark Hamill, who is best known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, recently took to his Twitter handle and dropped a picture of his first-ever 'professional' gig, while he worked for a department store's Christmas section. In the picture, he can be seen showing himself as a bright-eyed young kid donning a shiny outfit and posing in front of a brick wall.

Mark Hamill drops a picture of his first-ever acting gig

When I was in the 5th grade I was paid $5 to play Santa's helper at a department store. In my mind, this made me a "professional" actor (even though I didn't become an actual union member until 9 years later).

#GradeSchoolDelusionsOfGrandeur pic.twitter.com/P2FONB8hnE — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mark Hamill while sharing the throwback picture revealed that he earned $5 playing Santa's helper at a department store in the 5th grade, thus this Christmas Eve reveal is perfectly timed. The actor revealed that this made him consider himself a professional from that very moment, "even though (he) didn't become an actual union member until 9 years later."

Hamill is an active Twitter user and his contributions to the internet have been adorable. Earlier, in October, he replied to a Twitter user who goes by the name @isuperebba. A user on the microblogging site had shared a screenshot of a post about the actor. While sharing the post, the Twitter user wrote, "everything i learn about @HamillHimself just proves to me that he’s at least top 5 people in the world". In his response, actor Mark Hamill wrote, "You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up?".

You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up? https://t.co/fyp25AFgaR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mark Hamill continues to have a robust career even today. He has played a variety of high-profile villains in voices like The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Chucky in the 2019 remake of Child's Play. Between 2020 and 2021, the actor has been featured in a total of over 11 projects such as in an episode of the FX horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows, lending his voice for the character, Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Disney+'s The Mandalorian. He will next be seen in Coming up, and will also be appearing in the Edgar Allan Poe miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher.

