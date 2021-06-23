Mark Ruffalo Mourns The Demise Of Joanne Linville; Calls Her "the Greatest Actress"

Mark Ruffalo mourned the loss of actor Joanne Linville and shared his condolences through a tweet. The actor spoke highly of Joanne Linville and expressed his desire to learn from her. He also called her one of the greatest actors that one could ever know and went on to praise her for her works in several films. Joanne Linville, who was known for her roles in Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Studio One, Gunsmoke, etc. passed away at the age of 93.

Mark Ruffalo mourns demise of 'Star Trek' actor Joanne Linville

The Avengers actor took to his Twitter account and posted an article that delivered the news about the loss of Joanne Linville. Mark began his tweet by calling her the greatest actor he ever knew and proceeded to call her the greatest teacher and mentor he could have ever hoped for. The actor then went on to add that he will always love her and thanked her for everything. He ended his tweet by calling her “great one”. Thus the actor expressed his grief over the demise of Joanne Linville. Soon a number of fans also mourned the loss of the veteran actor and shared their condolences in the comments section of the tweet. Further, fans also shared various snippets and pictures from Joanne Linville’s work in cinema. Scenes from Star Trek and various other films featured in the comments section as fans mourned the loss of Joanne.

The greatest actress I have ever known and the greatest teacher and mentor I could have ever hoped for. I will love you forever, Joanne. Thank you for all. RIP, great one. https://t.co/hz5eFE90WI — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 22, 2021

Joanne Linville was best known for being a character actor who starred in various films, with her most notable appearances being in the Star Trek franchise. The actor would have guest-starring roles in the series and was loved for her appearances. Besides that, the actor featured in a number of TV shows such as Naked City, Route 66, Hawaii Five-O, etc. She also appeared in a number of films like The Goddess, Scorpio and A star is Born. She was loved for her work in films and television and thus became one of the most loved actors of her generation. Joanne Linville married Oscar-nominated director Rydell, they had two children namely Christopher and Amy, both actors. Later on, the couple split in 1973.

