Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Like To See A Hulk Vs Wolverine Movie In The Near Future

Mark Ruffalo wants MCU to work on a project that brings together Wolverine and Hulk. The Avengers: Endgame actor made this comment during the Tokyo Comic-Con when he was asked regarding his future projects with Marvels. Read on to know more about this Hulk vs. Wolverine film.

Mark Ruffalo wants a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie

Mark Ruffalo recently bid adieu to his Marvel Character Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. The Hulk actor is busy working on his new films but has definitely hinted several times that he wants to reprise his Marvel character. Recently, during the Tokyo Comic Con, Mark Ruffalo was asked about his future projects with Marvel Studios.

Also read | Was Mark Ruffalo And Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok Unscripted?

Mark Ruffalo said that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige asked him recently if he (Mark Ruffalo) had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. Mark replied to this question by stating that there are still some stories to tell. Kevin Feige further invited Ruffalo to discuss these ideas and to see if they can find a place for his character in the Marvel Universe. Ruffalo then added that he wanted a Hulk vs. Wolverine film.

Also read | She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Drops Hints That He May Feature In The Marvel Show

Wolverine is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the character was previously limited to Fox’s X-Men franchise. The popular Marvel character has been portrayed by Hugh Jackman for several years. Now the issue has been resolved and Disney has bought Fox for a pretty hefty amount and all the X-Men characters will be finally able to join the MCU. There is a possibility that Mark Ruffalo’s suggestion can be considered for a new project. Wolverine has found its link to the Hulk since 1974 since both the characters have crossed paths several times. Apart from the Hulk vs. Wolverine film, Mark Ruffalo had previously shown interest in making an appearance in the Disney+ series She-Hulk as both the green goliaths are cousins according to the Marvel comic books.

Also read | Mark Ruffalo Wants To Make A Comeback As His MCU Character Hulk For Disney+

Also read | I'd Like Hulk To Hang Out With New Folks: Mark Ruffalo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.