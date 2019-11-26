Was Mark Ruffalo And Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok Unscripted?

Released in 2017, Thor: Ragnarok was the third installment in Thor films and the 17th film in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. New information about the movie has been recently revealed by Mark Ruffalo. Read to know more:

Mark Ruffalo reveals a secret from the Thor: Ragnarok sets

Director Taika Waititi, upped the level of Thor film with Thor: Ragnarok, as Thor: The Dark World had evidently not matched the audience's expectations. Ragnarok was filled with hilarious moments with dynamic action. Thor played by Chris Hemsworth was seen at the peak of his power, at that time. Now actor Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Hulk, has revealed news on why the film was so good.

In a conference during a comic con event, Mark said that the movie was improvised by him and Chris. When asked about Ragnarok, Mark said, "we had lots of fun. Actually, Chris Hemsworth who is here…. Chris Hemsworth and I did ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ together, and basically we improvised the whole script, and we had a great time with Taika Waititi, and it was a lot of fun: we shot in Australia, we played a lot, we played a lot of jokes and it was a great moment".

Taika Waititi on the shoot

Taika Waititi not only made Thor: Ragnarok great but also become a fan favourite with it, along with his character, Korg. During an interview with a leading media portal, before the film’s release, he opened up about the film. Taika said that major parts of the movie were improvised.

He said that, "My style of working is I'll often be behind the camera, or right next to the camera yelling words at people, like, 'Say this, say this! Say it this way!' I'll straight-up give Anthony Hopkins a line reading. I don't care." The director added, "Mark Ruffalo would be finished shooting for the day, and he'd come up to me and he'd be like, 'Why have we not been fired yet? We are doing the most insane stuff in this film, so where's the phone call?"

