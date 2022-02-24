Mark Ruffalo Sends Love And Prayers For 'innocent' People Affected Amid Russia-Ukraine War

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, actor Mark Ruffalo took to his social media account to send his love and prayers to all those 'innocent people' affected by the situation. He sent his best to all those stuck in the midst of 'violence and destruction'. This comes after the Russian military entered the northern territory of Kyiv and several reports claim that there have been 18 casualties in an attack near Odesa, Ukraine.

Mark Ruffalo on Russia-Ukraine war

The Hulk actor took to his social media account and sent his best to those 'innocent' individuals caught in the war situation. The actor is known for often voicing his opinions and speaking up for humanitarian issues and did so again on Thursday. His tweet read, "Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."

Have a look at Mark Ruffalo's tweet on Russia-Ukraine war

Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 24, 2022

About Russia-Ukraine war

President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24 and took control over two villages in the east of the region. In a televised speech that aired before the invasion, he mentioned that conflict between the two countries was 'inevitable' and that the military activity was to demilitarize Ukraine. The media was later briefed by the chief of Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. The official statement said, "As of 13:00 on February 24, the armed forces of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation launched more than 30 strikes with "Caliber" cruise missiles, MLRS, aircraft and artillery on Ukrainian civil and military infrastructure." Several videos also went viral on Thursday that saw Russian military helicopters above the Hostomel Airport in Kyiv.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for Indians in Ukraine after officials announced martial law, which makes travel difficult. The Embassy acknowledged this and announced that they are in contact with local establishments to help those students stranded in Kyiv.

Image: AP