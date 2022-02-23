Quick links:
Russia has shut down airspace near Ukrainian borders for commercial flights as Kyiv airport was previously evacuated in the wake of Moscow's military aggression into Kyiv. Series of massive explosions have been reported from several Ukrainian cities. Videos have also been captured showing arms depot being attacked in Ukraine by Russian military.
As Russia began attacking Ukraine through a series of explosions, Turkish Airlines on Thursday cancelled flights to Ukraine as Kyiv airport is also being evacuated.
In view of Russia's fresh military aggression, Ukraine is reportedly set to impose martial law. It is to note that the law would be imposed after Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba recently confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "launched a full-scale war" against Kyiv. Meanwhile, a series of explosions were heard from the outskirts of Donetsk.
At the UNSC emergency meeting, Ukraine said that it was looking forward to the next meeting of the council where a draft would be presented. Ukraine also said that it has asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to produce copies of the council and UN General Assembly dated 1991 that welcomed Russia's desire to be a member of the UNSC. Ukraine, additionally, also called on the world to 'rally and defend' Kyiv against Moscow.
Just hours after Ukraine shut down its air operation fearing Russian invasion, the airport in capital of Kyiv is being evacuated as Moscow launched a "full-scale" war on the former Soviet Union member nation.
Ukrainian official has reportedly said that Russian troops are crossing the border towards Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Ukraine's interior ministry has said, troops from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have reportedly landed in Odessa.
Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has said that 'Putin has launched a full-scale war' against Kyiv. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said, "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now." Meanwhile, Russian missile strikes continue on sites in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Ukrainian defence officials have issued a warning that tens of more cruise missiles launched by Russian Navy ships & Russian Air Force Strategic Bombers (Tu-95MS & Tu-160) on their ways to several military bases as well as the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv. Reports have also stated that amphibious landing ships of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian navy as well as their counterparts from the BlackSea fleet are approaching the coastal city of Odessa in Ukraine. They have hundreds of Russian Marines & their armoured personnel carriers & tanks onboard.
The United States Senator Marco Rubio has warned that Russia is attempting to take control of Kyiv airport as Russian military began targeting Ukraine's Armed forced headquarters.
As Russia mounts attacks on Ukraine, demonstrations started taking place in Kyiv against Moscow.
Moscow has targetted headquarters of the Ukraine Armed Forces and several important military buildings in Kyiv by the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles launched by Russian Army.
Additionally, explosions were heard in Ukraine's city of Mariupol.
Issuing a staunch warning for the rest of the world, Putin said, "Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country & our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history".
United States President Joe Biden condemned the 'unjustified' attacks by Russia on Ukraine on Thursday. Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering".
"Russia alone is responsible for the death & destruction this attack will bring. The US & its allies will respond in a united & decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," US President added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that 'they let us down by expanding NATO further east'
In the latest escalation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Media reports have stated that blasts are being heard in several cities in Ukraine including Kyiv and Kharkiv. One of the journalists stated, "Two booms heard from my apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in the past 3 minutes".
As Putin ordered the 'special' operation in Donbass region, media reports stated that blasts occurred in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after Kremlin leader said Moscow doe snot plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation.
Vladimir Putin has said that fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers is 'inevitable'. The Russian President also urged Ukraine service members to 'lay down their arms and go home'. He added that the Ukrainians who leave the conflict will be able to safely return to their families.
Despite signing a decree recognising the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reiterated his pledge that Moscow does not plan to invade Ukraine. The Kremlin leader said that the Russian military is taking measures to 'demilitarise' Ukraine. Additionally, Putin has also announced a 'special' military operation in the Donbas region in Ukraine.
At UNSC, the United States said that Washington and its allies 'will continue to respond to Russia's actions with unity, with clarity and with conviction. We are here tonight because we believe that a further full scale invasion in Ukraine is imminent'.
'This is a perilous moment. We are here for one reason and one reason only, to ask Russia to stop, return to your borders, send your troops and your tanks and your planes back to their barracks,' US added.
In his opening remarks to United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must 'stop' the troops and added, 'give peace a chance. Noting the warnings of 'imminent' Russian invasion into Ukraine, Guterres said, "In the recent past, there were several situations with similar indications, similar rumours...and I never believed in them, convinced that nothing serious would happen. I was wrong."
"I would like not to be wrong again today. So indeed, an operation is being prepared. I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart, President Putin, 'stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.'"
United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convenes for the second time this week over the Russia-Ukraine crisis after Putin's order over separatist regions in easter Ukraine.
The Canadian transport authorities said on Thursday, "In response to increased risk in Eastern Ukraine, we’ve updated our #NOTAM to prohibit Canadian air operators and owners of aircraft registered in Canada from entering the Dnipropetrovsk and Simferopol regions of #Ukraine airspace."
"We also recommend that air operators not enter the rest of Ukraine airspace (Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa)," it added.
The Ukrainian government has ordered the closing of airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight to 7 AM (local time) due to a confrontation with Russia. According to PTI, Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace. It is to note that Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in the airspace over eastern Ukraine.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued another warning about “Kremlin disinformation campaigns” and stressed that there is no evidence to state that Ukraine is committing genocide or conducting attacks in Donetsk or Luhansk, the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. US State Department spokesperson said, “The Kremlin continues to create false narratives to justify invasion. It is fabricating supposed Ukrainian provocations in order to evacuate civilians from parts of eastern Ukraine.”
“Metadata from evacuation videos filmed by Russia-backed officials exposed they were filmed February 16, 2 days before the alleged attacks occurred. (February 16, not January 16)”, he added.
It is the responsibility of every “responsible” country to voice objection to Russia’s latest actions in Ukraine, said the United States as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan travelled to Moscow amid the crisis. US State Department spokesperson Ned Orice on Wednesday said that Washington has informed Pakistan about its position on the crisis prevailing in Ukraine, especially after Russia stoked fresh fears of invading Ukraine. The former Soviet Union member, Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and asked its citizens to leave Russia. Meanwhile, massive numbers of troops from both Russia and Ukraine still remain stationed at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to officially recognise the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, the West not only went ahead to impose sanctions on Moscow but also reiterated support for Ukraine. But, at the same time, Khan was seen travelling to Moscow to meet with Russian officials. However, Khan appeared to be snubbed by Moscow as the Pakistan Prime Minister was greeted by a junior minister upon his arrival in the foreign city.
Reacting to Pakistan PM’s scheduled visit, Price said, “We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war.”
Russia on Wednesday welcomed India's "independent position" on the Ukraine crisis and said its views on the issue at the UN Security Council was reflective of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to world affairs.
In order to discuss the current situation and the recent 'provocative' actions by Russia against Ukraine, UN Security Council is to convene for a second time this week. According to ANI, the session is expected to begin at 21:30 EST.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on French President Emmanuel Macron and said the discussions reflected the full spirit of bilateral strategic partnership. Jaishankar said in a tweet said:
Ukraine has requested an urgent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Meet after Heads of the Ukraine breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, have asked the Russian President Vladimir Putin for help. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba said:
The heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer help "amid aggression from the Ukrainian Armed Forces". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said, "Written requests have come through for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said. "The heads of those republics on behalf of themselves and their peoples express their gratitude to the Russian president for the recognition of their states," reported TASS News Agency.