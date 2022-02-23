It is the responsibility of every “responsible” country to voice objection to Russia’s latest actions in Ukraine, said the United States as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan travelled to Moscow amid the crisis. US State Department spokesperson Ned Orice on Wednesday said that Washington has informed Pakistan about its position on the crisis prevailing in Ukraine, especially after Russia stoked fresh fears of invading Ukraine. The former Soviet Union member, Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and asked its citizens to leave Russia. Meanwhile, massive numbers of troops from both Russia and Ukraine still remain stationed at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to officially recognise the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, the West not only went ahead to impose sanctions on Moscow but also reiterated support for Ukraine. But, at the same time, Khan was seen travelling to Moscow to meet with Russian officials. However, Khan appeared to be snubbed by Moscow as the Pakistan Prime Minister was greeted by a junior minister upon his arrival in the foreign city.

Reacting to Pakistan PM’s scheduled visit, Price said, “We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war.”