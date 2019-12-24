Mark Ruffalo Movies From 'Margaret' To 'Avengers Endgame' That Left Fans Teary Eyed

Mark Ruffalo is currently basking in the success of his recently released thriller drama titled Dark Waters that was lauded by fans and critics alike. The film also saw a warm welcome at the box office. Mark is best known for his roles in The Avengers franchise, which has garnered him appreciation and stardom across the globe. Ruffalo has bagged many awards and accolades for his notable work in films. Right from his roles in the television industry, to his remarkable characters on the silver screen, Mark Ruffalo has come a long way. Here are his best emotional movies that are a must-watch and are loved by his fans even today.

Mark Ruffalo's best movies

1. Avengers Endgame 2019

After the heart-throbbing events of Avengers: The Infinity War 2018, the universe in the movie was in ruins. Hence, in Avengers Endgame 2019, with the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once again in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and bring in balance to the universe. This movie was considered to be one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and it created headlines even before its release. The movie made fans emotional, as the film franchise was reported to have devoted fans from every corner of the world. There were videos circulating about how fans loved the movie. Mark Ruffalo’s character of Bruce Banner (Hulk) has been winning the hearts of fans since the beginning.

2. Infinitely Polar Bear 2014

The romantic drama starring Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana in lead roles saw an amazing stream of reviews from fans and critics. The movie chronicles the story of a father, striving with bipolar disorder, who tries to win back his wife by taking up the whole and sole responsibility of their two young daughters. The two daughters surely do not make the task any easy for him. Directed by Maya Forbes, the movie’s emotional story strikes the right chord.

3. Margaret 2011

Helmed by Kenneth Lonergan, Margaret essays the story of a young woman who witnesses a bus accident and is then caught up in the aftermath. The question arises of whether or not it was intentional, which then affects many people’s lives. Mark Ruffalo played the character of Maretti, that is well remembered and cherished by his fans even today.

4. Just Like Heaven 2005

The story of Elizabeth and David was the most popular one in the year of its release. Directed by Mark Waters, Just Like Heaven is a story about a lonely architect, who falls for the spirit of a beautiful woman who lives in his new apartment. Mark Ruffalo’s chemistry with co-star Reese Witherspoon delighted his fans.

