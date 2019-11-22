Mark Ruffalo Turns 52, Here Are His Best Movies You Need To Watch

Hulk a.k.a Mark Ruffalo is celebrating his 52nd birthday. Mark is considered to be one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. He is not only a superhero on-screen but off-screen as well. Apart from having a great screen presence, he is also an environmental activist and takes active part in expressing his political opinions. The Avengers actor is currently busy promoting his film Dark Waters where he plays the role of a corporate attorney Rob Bilott. In order to celebrate his birthday, here are some of Mark Ruffalo’s best movie performances till date.

Mark Ruffalo birthday: Best movie performances

1. Shutter Island

This Martin Scorsese film is considered to be one of his best works. The film starred Leonardo Di Caprio and Mark Ruffalo in a supporting role. In this psychological thriller, Ruffalo played the role of Chuck Aule. According to the film’s character, Mark was successful in enough in playing the role of criminal investigator and also a psychic ward helper. The film was critical and box-office success is considered to be one of his best works till date.

Also read | She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Drops Hints That He May Feature In The Marvel Show

2. Spotlight

Mark Ruffalo is not a new face in the Oscar nomination list. The Hulk actor has been nominated for three Oscar in the supporting category till date and one of those nominations was for his role in Spotlight. In this biographical drama film, Ruffalo played the role of Michael Rezendes an investigative reporter for a local newspaper. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture and Ruffalo’s performance was especially appreciated.

Also read | Mark Ruffalo Wants To Make A Comeback As His MCU Character Hulk For Disney+

3. Foxcatcher

Mark Ruffalo was once again nominated for Oscar Best Supporting Actor for his role in this sports based drama film. In the film, Mark Ruffalo played the role of Dave Schultz an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler. Critics appreciated Mark Ruffalo’s efforts in preparing for his role as a sportsman.

4. The Kids Are All Right

The Kids Are All Right a comedy-drama film that was one of the first mainstream movies to show the same-sex couple. Mark Ruffalo who played the role of Paul Hatfield a sperm donor who then gets involved in the same-sex couple’s kids as he was their sperm donor. The kids are all right was also another Academy Award Best Supporting Actor nomination for Ruffalo.

Also read | 'Dark Waters' Has Mark Ruffalo Playing The Role Of DuPont's Worst Nightmare

Also read | Marvel Controversy: Mark Ruffalo Has A Solution To Martin Scorsese's Problem

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.