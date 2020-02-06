Marriage Story: Lesser Known Facts About Adam Driver-Scarlett Johannson Starrer

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story is a beautiful and melancholic exploration of a couple and their married life. Played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, the movie is headed to the 2020 Oscars with six nominations. Let's take a look at the five lesser-known facts about the film.

The Production Designer portrayed Divorce with the Film's Sets

Jade Healy, Marriage Story's production designer, actually used things that accurately show divorce to portray emptiness and loss that someone may feel when going through one. One of the examples lies when Nicole and Henry move to Los Angeles. The family's Prospect Park, Brooklyn, pre-war apartment is filled with toys, pictures, plants, books, and all the things that make an apartment feel lived in.

Driver Actually Sings in the Film

There's a scene toward the end of Marriage Story where Charlie is at a New York piano bar with his theatre coworkers when he gets up to sing. His version of Stephen Sondheim's "Being Alive," from Broadway show Company, adds further sadness because of the lyrics. Scarlett also sings in the movie, ‘You Could Drive a Person Crazy,’ which is also from Company. Baumbach said that he kind of half-joked that he reverse-engineered the movie so that the two of them could sing those songs.

It's Not a Divorce Story, It's a Love Story

Both Baumbach and Heyman insist that the film is really about love, just told from the circumstances of a couple's divorce. Even after the fights, the couple still loves each other. And that is what makes it relatable. Heyman talked about the journey of separation, the redefinition of a relationship and the fondness and the love that remains.

Baumbach and His Stars Drew From Their Personal Experiences

Adam Driver, one of the first actors cast in the film, though not divorced, is a child of divorce. While creating Marriage Story, Baumbach took a little inspiration from his 2010 divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and pulled from his friends and family's stories about love and heartbreak. Baumbach and his stars also reflected upon divorce from personal experiences.

'Marriage Story' is not autobiographical

Baumbach is constantly asked if his films are autobiographical. This is because a few of them have been shaped after circumstances the writer-director experienced, like coping with divorce as a child or going through a midlife crisis. But he tends to make movies that take place in some version of what we think of as the everyday real world, he said.

