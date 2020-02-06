Stephen Curry And Former Teammate Kevin Durant Hug After Warriors Vs Nets Game

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets faced off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). After the game, Warriors star Stephen Curry met former Warriors player Kevin Durant. Both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have two NBA Championships while playing for the Warriors.

NBA 2019-20: Warriors Stephen Curry and former teammate Kevin Durant meet during Warriors vs Nets game

All love between Steph and KD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LOf2DWsXJd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 6, 2020

In the video, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant hug each other while smiling at each other. This is the first time Kevin Durant and Curry have met after Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets via free agency. Kevin Durant, who suffered from an Achilles heel injury will most likely sit out the entire season. Durant injured himself during the NBA 2018-19 finals.

Warriors vs Nets highlights: Nets beat the Warriors 129-88

Stephen Curry return: Warriors star could make a return in March

Stephen Curry broke his left hand on October 30 (October 31 IST) during the Phoenix Suns vs Warriors game. Since then, Curry has been sidelined for three months. However, the NBA Champion has been seen practising his shots and could make his return in March. In an interview, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had said that both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (ACL injury) have been restless and cannot wait to get back on the court. Before being injured, Stephen Curry was averaging at 20.3 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and making 100% from the free-throw line. The Warriors, who currently hold the worst record in the league, will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

