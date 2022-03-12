'Marry Me': Jennifer Lopez's New Music Video Includes Special Glimpse Of Beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was recently seen in the romantic comedy Marry Me and released the music video for the song by the same name from the film. The clip captured several aspects of her day-to-day life and fans have been gushing over it as it includes a special appearance. In the video includes a subtle glimpse of Lopez's beau and popular actor Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me music video

Jennifer Lopez released the music video of her Marry Me ballad from her recently released film on her YouTube channel. The short clip includes various aspects of her life behind the camera including her life with her boyfriend Affleck. There are several glimpses in the music video of Jennifer Lopez in her home, playing the keyboard and laying in bed. It is only towards the end of the clip that fans are surprised by a subtle glimpse of Ben Affleck, who is seen making her laugh and cuddling her. Although his face is not shown, fans are over the moon with his special appearance in the Marry Me music video.

Watch the Marry Me music video here

The fan-favourite Hollywood couple also made an appearance together at the Marry Me premiere and fans rooted for 'Bennifer' as they gave them couple goals on the red carpet. The couple indulged in some public display of affection as they struck several poses at the event, that made their way online and did the rounds. Lopez was seen stunning in a Dolce and Gabbana dress with intricate lace detailing and stood beside her beau, who looked dapper in a suit. The Batman star could be seen planting a kiss on Lopez's forehead and the happy couple was seen smiling from ear to ear.

The duo became the talk of the town when they rekindled their romance in 2021 and made their first public appearance as a couple on the Venice Film Festival red carpet. They attended the screening of Affleck's film The Tender Bar and Lopez spoke to People at the event and mentioned she was 'happy and proud' to accompany her beau to the event. She also said, "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe."