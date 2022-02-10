Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shed major couple goals as they posed for the paparazzi at the special screening of Lopez's upcoming film Marry Me. Held in Los Angeles, the event saw the lovebirds pack in some PDA, as they snuggled and laughed in each other's company. The power couple looked every bit gorgeous in complementing black and white outfits, with the singer donning a Dolce and Gabbana white dress with lace detailing while Affleck opted for a black suit. The Batman star even planted a kiss on Lopez's forehead as they made an appearance on the red carpet.

Netizens are gushing over the couple on social media, with many platforms filled with their glimpses from the screening. Take a look.

Apart from Jennifer and Ben, the ensemble cast of Marry Me including Maluma and Chloe Coleman as well as her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas also attended the premiere. For the uninitiated, the film revolves around Kat Valdez who is set to marry her beau in front of a huge crowd. Her story takes a turn for the worst when she finds out that her boyfriend was cheating on her which then cancels the wedding plan. However, she does not completely call off her wedding as she chooses a random stranger from the crowd to marry with, who turns out to be Charlie Gilbert, (played by Owen Wilson).

Directed by Kat Coiro, the movie is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby of the same name. The movie is set to release on 11 February 2022 in theatres along with streaming on Peacock.

More about Jennifer and Ben's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance rekindled in 2021. They confirmed their relationship as they attended the red carpet of Venice Film Festival 2021 to attend the screening of Affleck's movie The Tender Bar. In a conversation with People's magazine, Jennifer quipped," I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe."

