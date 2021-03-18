Martin Freeman Confirms 'Black Panther 2' Return; Addresses Loss Of Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It brings several pivotal characters back into the superhero universe. Now, Martin Freeman, who plays Everett K. Ross in the MCU, confirmed his addition to Black Panther 2 cast.

Martin Freeman on Chadwick Boseman’s death

In a recent interview with Collider, Martin Freeman assured that he is returning as Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) member in Black Panther II. He said that he is doing the second Black Panther movie. The actor mentioned that he is going to be speaking to director Ryan Coogler soon about what the film is going to look like. He stated that he has no idea about the script, so he does not know what is going to happen.

Chadwick Boseman portrayed T’Challa in the MCU and was set to return in Black Panther II before his demise due to colon cancer. Martin Freeman addressed the death of the King of Wakanda. He said that before Boseman died, the script had just gone in. The makers had the script and they were working on it, and then Chadwick Boseman passed away. The actor mentioned that he sorts of immediately thought, ‘Oh, okay, I could see a world where there is no Black Panther then, because how can you do a Black Panther without the Black Panther.’

So, he still does not know what the script is going to look like. Freeman noted that obviously, before Boseman died, the idea of doing it without him would have been a stupid one and it would have been crazy. He stated that Boseman’s demise was “very shocking,” and it is still “very, very strange,” that he is not here. So, Martin Freeman admitted that he is as curious as the fans to see what the film will look like and he will find out quite soon. All he knows right now is he is in it.

Black Panther 2 cast also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and others. The role of T’Challa will not be recast and the movie will focus on other characters. The film is currently scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.