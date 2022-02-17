Martin Scorsese, Regina King, Chloe Zhao & Other Directors Roped In For Met Gala Exhibit

Apart from the glamour on the red carpet of the Met Gala in May this year, Hollywood will have a strong presence with prominent stars in attendance. According to Variety, this year the theme of the gala event this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The Met curators, led by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, have enlisted eight film directors.

A group of top film directors including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Regina King, and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will be a key part of the launching of the gala in May. The other four are Janicza Bravo, Julie Dash, Autumn de Wilde, and Tom Ford, the celebrated fashion designer who is also a film director.

Met Gala makers announce key directors to launch glitzy event

According to the International media outlet, “Anthology” is the second of a two-part presentation saluting designers and dressmakers, who worked in the United States from the 19th to the mid-late 20th century. It follows Part One, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opened in September 2021. This exhibit, to open along with what the museum hopes will be a full-sized gala on May 2 — a return to the traditional first Monday in May — will feature about 100 examples of men’s and women’s fashion from the 19th to the mid-late 20th century.

According to the latest development, each director will design cinematic vignettes to accompany each period room’s theme. Bravo will create work for the Rococo Revival Parlor and Gothic Revival Library; Coppola in the McKim, Mead and White Stair Hall and Worsham-Rockefeller Dressing Room; Dash in the Greek Revival Parlor and Renaissance Revival Room.

Parts one and two will be open concurrently. “Lexicon” is currently on display in the Anna Wintour Costume Center and celebrates The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary; “Anthology” will open on May 7 with the full exhibition to close on Sept. 5, 2022. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Hollywood’s prominent night, Met Gala is a huge money-maker for the museum and provides the Costume Institute with its main source of funding.

IMAGE: AP