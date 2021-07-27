Marvel & DCEU-helmer James Gunn Has A Crossover Movie Plan For Harley Quinn & Groot?

James Gunn is one of the two helmers in the Hollywood film industry who has successfully established a place for himself in the realms of Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU. During his latest interview on ReelBlend podcast, James Gunn has revealed his thoughts of crossovers between Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn character and Vin Diesel's Groot! The director is all set in making Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 now. Read on to know more.

James Gunn on Harley Quinn & Groot's crossover in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3

During his recent conversation on the ReelBlend podcast, James Gunn said, "I would really be happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie. Not only have I thought about that, but I have actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC". He added, "It’s like everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows?". "But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie, that would be really fun for me", Gunn concluded.

Recently, Gunn also took to his official Twitter handle and clarified that he did have an idea but he never "discussed it" with the DC heads. He wrote, "This quote is a little out-of-context (it’s missing the sentence before). What I said was I talked to the heads of Marvel & DC about a Marvel-DC crossover film, not a Harley & Groot film". He added, "I maybe mentioned Harley-Groot to Kevin Feige in passing, but I never mentioned it to DC".

This quote is a little out-of-context (it’s missing the sentence before). What I said was I talked to the heads of Marvel & DC about a Marvel-DC crossover film, not a Harley & Groot film. I maybe mentioned Harley-Groot to Kevin Feige in passing, but I never mentioned it to DC. https://t.co/NBQ2n7jdKJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2021

James Gunn has helmed MCU's Guardians Of The Galaxy and is currently gearing up for its Volume 3 now. Gunn has also directed DC's The Suicide Squad that is awaiting its official release now. The Suicide Squad will be hitting Indian cinemas in selected cities on August 5, 2021. The superhero action-adventure flick features Margot Robbie, Idris Alba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis among others.

Warner Bros. Pictures are bringing their magic back on the silver screen with three films. The studios' second film, Mortal Kombat will be re-releasing in select cities on July 30, 2021. While it's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It will be releasing on August 13, 2021.

