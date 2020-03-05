Marvel Cinematic Universe Announces New Release Dates For India

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has completed its first three phases and has released a total of 22 films. The MCU kick-started with Ironman in 2008 and its first phase ended with the 2012 film Avengers. After this, the Marvel Cinematic Universe started to expand and get more and more stars and characters added. The first three phases of MCU ended with Spider-Man Far From Home completing the Infinity Saga.

Now, phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will kick start with a prequel film answering all the questions about Black Widow that were created in the minds of the viewers over the years. Many films from phase four of the MCU have been announced with their tentative release dates. But often the films have different release dates in India than the whole world. Here are the tentative release dates for the Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in India.

Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU] Phase 4 film release dates

The phase four will start with Black Widow which will be releasing on April 30, 2020. This will be followed by the ensemble film Eternals, which will be releasing on November 6, 2020. Eternals will be taking us into the yet unexplored parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released by the MCU on February 12, 2021. Shang-Chi will be the first MCU film with an almost all-Asian star cast.

After Shang-Chi, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be releasing Benedict Cumberbatch-led Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It will be releasing on May 7, 2021, in India. This will also feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in a pivotal role. This film will also be connected to the upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Doctor Strange will be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder which will be releasing on November 5, 2021. This film will mark the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will also be seen picking up the mantel of Thor in this film. These are the tentative release dates for Phase 4 MCU films in India.

