Marvel Cinematic Universe's Most Endearing Relationships; Iron Man-Spiderman To Loki-Thor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) first started off in 2008 with Iron Man, and since then, the franchise has continuously dominated the superhero genre for over a decade. The third phase of the MCU recently came to an end in 2019 with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also brought an end to the iconic Infinity Saga.

Over a span of 23 movies, the MCU has brilliantly fleshed out its roster of Marvel superheroes and their supporting characters, forming several iconic and memorable relationships that fans adore. Here are a few of the most endearing relationships that have formed in Marvel's long-running cinematic franchise.

Spiderman and Iron Man

Spiderman and Iron Man's student-mentor dynamic was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War, which was also the debut film for Tom Holland's Spiderman. Later, the relationship between these two heroes was further developed in the MCU's first solo Spiderman film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Soon, Tom's Spiderman and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man were no longer just student and mentor, but instead, their relationship had evolved into that of a son and adoptive father.

Their dynamic was beautifully explored in last two Avengers films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Finally, fans got to see the aftermath of Iron Man's death in the last movie of phase three, Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Tom Holland's Spiderman eventually learnt how to be a hero without the help of his late father figure.

Captain America and The Winter Soldier

Captain America's friend, Bucky Barnes was first introduced to fans in the phase one film, Captain America: The First Avenger, where Bucky was apparently killed off by the end. However, in a fantastic twist, Bucky Barnes returned to the MCU in the second Captain America film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where he was brainwashed and modified into being an assassin called the Winter Soldier. By the end of the film, Captain had managed to save his old friend and return his memory to him.

The deep friendship between the two heroes was then solidified in the final Captain America film, Captain America: Civil War, where Captain chose to save Bucky once more by fighting against his fellow Avenger, Iron Man. By the end of the Captain America trilogy, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes had become the most endearing friends of the MCU.

Thor and Loki

Loki is undoubtedly one of the most popular villains/antiheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he would not have risen to popularity without his amazing dynamic with his brother, Thor. Both Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chirs Hemsworth's Thor were introduced in the Phase one film, Thor.

Their brotherly love-hate relationship was beautifully depicted in the film, as Loki was not only Thor's arch-nemesis but also his closest friend. Over the course of the MCU films, the relationship between Loki and Thor was brilliantly developed, as, despite his lust for power and desire to become a ruler, Loki still loved Thor as a brother. In the first scene of Avengers: Infinity War, Loki even sacrificed himself in an attempt to save Thor's life, which was something that he would do for no one else.

