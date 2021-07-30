Marvel Fans Are Going Wild Over 'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney

Actor Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for streaming Black Widow on Disney+ simultaneously with its release in theatres. Johansson's suit addressed a guarantee from Disney that Black Widow would get an exclusive theatrical release. However, the latter decided to release the film on its streaming service, Disney+, at the same time as it was released in theatres which may have led to the actor losing out on the cut of the potential gross collection the movie might have made since her salary was based on the film's box office performance. Now that Scarlett has slammed Disney with a legal challenge, MCU fans have gone fanatic about the latest buzz on social media with netizens supporting the actor's lawsuit.

Netizens flip over Scarlett's lawsuit against Disney

As soon as the news broke, Marvel Universe fans went berserk on the internet, posting tweets and commenting their views on the incident. One Twitterati mentioned how Disney's breach of contract is unavoidable and wrote, "Hey, I get it. Can't shame someone who has the ability to enforce their contract, though. They agreed on one thing. They did their work. Disney broke the contract. Just because she is already wealthy doesn't mean she isn't right." Another one stated that this is the 'real end' of Johansson in the MCU, "Saw this coming, but I'm surprised Disney didn't get her to agree before doing it. Guarantee this is the real end of Scarlett Johansson in the MCU."

Hey, I get it. Can't shame someone who has the ability to enforce their contract, though. They agreed on one thing. They did their work. Disney broke the contract.



Just because she is already wealthy doesn't mean she isn't right. — TierZero (@ODgamesandANIME) July 29, 2021

Saw this coming, but I'm surprised Disney didn't get her to agree before doing it.

Guarantee this is the real end of Scarlett Johansson in the MCU. https://t.co/nuCUcQc2O7 — TimmyTechTV (@TimmyTechTV) July 29, 2021

When I see people that want to cancel Scarlett Johansson: pic.twitter.com/ntXCsHBYrG — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 29, 2021

Fans also responded to YouTube videos delving on the topic and sharing their take on the unfortunate incident. One commented on Disney's shady tactics, he wrote "Totally agree with Scarlett. Disney is always doing shady shit like this. They made 60 million on Disney+ alone and most likely didn’t give her a dime of it." while another mentioned how Disney ghosted Scarlett's team while negotiating the terms, "According to Scarlett's camp, they attempted to renegotiate the contract when it was discovered it was going digital and Disney completely ghosted them, he wrote.

One user also suggested how a mutual consensus can be reached with Disney reimbursing the megastar, "I think that ScarJo is absolutely in the right, however, I don’t think Disney will let this go that far and just give her some extra compensation cash so Scarlett drops this lawsuit." they wrote.

(IMAGE- AP/@THECRAGGUS, @ODGAMESANDANIME/TWITTER)

