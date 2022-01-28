Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Protests Against US' COVID Vaccine Mandate, Simu Liu Reacts

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly recently attended a protest in Washington DC against the vaccine mandates. The actor shared a series of pictures from the site on social media. She told her fans that nobody should be “forced to inject their body with anything. Hours later, the post received a reaction from Simu Liu, known for portraying Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu requested media "to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly dropped a series of pictures with different sign boards against vaccine mandates from her protest site in Washington DC. The Ant-Man actor penned a lengthy note which read, "I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing. I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:-violent attack -arrest or -detention without trial -loss of employment -homelessness -starvation -loss of education -alienation from loved ones and -excommunication from society under any threat whatsoever. (sic)"

Declaring that nobody should be forced to inject their body with anything, she continued, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today. #medicalchoice #medicalfreedom #bodilyautonomy #bodilysovereighnty #defeatthemandatesdc #canadiantruckers #iamwithyou @freedomconvoy22 (sic)".

'Media needs to stop spotlighting opinions not rooted in facts or science': Simu Liu

Reacting to it, Shang Chi star Simu Liu, who is also the ambassador of UNICEF Canada, took to his official Twitter handle and gave his opinions about the same. His first tweet read, "I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. (sic)" Addressing the media, he wrote, "The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."

Another tweet by the actor read, "As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that. (sic)"

Not only Simu Liu, David Dastmalchian who played the character of Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, also criticized Evangeline Lilly for her anti-vaccine opinion. David tweeted, "It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things."

