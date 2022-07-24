Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Roots For Ryan Gosling To Make His MCU Debut As Ghost Rider

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is surely one of the fans' favourite actors so far. The actor has wowed the audience with his acting skills in a wide variety of films ranging from romantic comedies to action thrillers. The actor was last seen in the latest film The Gray Man, helmed by The Russo Brothers. He currently has several projects in his kitty, including Greta Gerwig's romance drama Barbie. While the actor has explored a lot in his acting career of over two decades, he is now willing to make his MCU debut as Ghost Rider. As his MCU debut is not finalised yet, he is not alone who wants himself to star as Ghost Rider as Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has got his back.

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was a massive event as it took place in person after three years. The event saw Marvel Studios announcing a long line-up of films and web series in both its Phase 4 and 5. From Daredevil to Captain America and even Fantastic Four were announced at the event. However, there was no mention of Ghost Rider.

During the Comic-Con, Kevin Feige was told by MTV's Josh Horowitz that Ryan Gosling is willing to play the Spirit of Vengence. Feige was stunned to hear about Gosling's wish and supported it immediately. Talking about Gosling, Feige talked about the actor's fan following referring to how he got immense attention while shooting for Barbie alongside Margot Robbie on Venice Beach. He said, "Ryan's amazing. I'd love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than any major movie coming out." Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming film.

Ryan Gosling on the reaction to him as Ken in ‘BARBIE’:



“I was surprised by how people were clutching their pearls about my Ken as if they ever thought about Ken for a second! They never cared about Ken! They never played with Ken, no one plays with Ken… he’s an accessory.” pic.twitter.com/wvdA6M73ro — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

MCU Phase 5 line-up

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion in Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023

Echo in Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 in Summer 2023

The Marvels on July 28, 2023

Blade on November 3, 2023

Ironheart in Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos in Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again in Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024

Image: AP