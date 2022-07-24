SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios Announces Complete Phase 5 Lineup: 'Ant-Man', 'Echo' & More

Comic-Con 2022 is currently going on in full swing. The highly awaited international festival made a comeback after three years at San Diego Convention Center. The multi-day event's major highlight was Marvel studios unveiling the first looks of their upcoming shows and movies. Among its day two highlights, the production house announced the complete phase 5 lineup at the Hall H session of Comic-Con, giving fans a bigger picture of what the MCU universe has in store for them for the next few years.

Marvel Studios announces phase 5 lineup at Comic-Con 2022

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige revealed that phase four of the MCU ended with their upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The list of movies and TV shows that will appear in Marvel Phase 5 includes-

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Echo - Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

Blade - November 3, 2023

Ironheart - Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

More about Marvel's phase 6 lineup

Post the announcement of phase 5, the makers spilled beans about Marvel's Phase 6 wherein they confirmed the movies of phase 6 that will include the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four which will make its way to the theatres on November 8, 2024. In addition to this, two more titles for phase 6 were confirmed with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arriving at the theatres on May 2, 2025, and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars releasing on the big screens on November 7, 2025.