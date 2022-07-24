SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios Announces Complete Phase 5 Lineup: 'Ant-Man', 'Echo' & More

Quick links:
Image: Instagram@marvel, thor_captain_avengers
Comic-Con 2022 is currently going on in full swing. The highly awaited international festival made a comeback after three years at San Diego Convention Center. The multi-day event's major highlight was Marvel studios unveiling the first looks of their upcoming shows and movies. Among its day two highlights, the production house announced the complete phase 5 lineup at the Hall H session of Comic-Con, giving fans a bigger picture of what the MCU universe has in store for them for the next few years.
President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige revealed that phase four of the MCU ended with their upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023
Secret Invasion - Spring 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023
Echo - Summer 2023
Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023
Blade - November 3, 2023
Ironheart - Fall 2023
Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/2024
Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024
Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024
Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024
Post the announcement of phase 5, the makers spilled beans about Marvel's Phase 6 wherein they confirmed the movies of phase 6 that will include the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four which will make its way to the theatres on November 8, 2024. In addition to this, two more titles for phase 6 were confirmed with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arriving at the theatres on May 2, 2025, and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars releasing on the big screens on November 7, 2025.