Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Shares Update About Spider-Man 4, Deadpool 3 & Blade

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed in an interview that Spider-Man 4 is already under development. He also talked about Deadpool 3, which will officially mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the merc-with-a-mouth. Kevin Feige also commented on the upcoming Blade reboot.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige gave a status update on the highly-anticipated Spider-Man 4. He said that story for the upcoming project is fully finalised. However, he added that the writers are starting to flesh out a script now.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” said Kevin Feige on the return of Spider-Man. Tom Holland and Zendaya are not confirmed for the project, which is why the project is highly anticipated.

Feige added, “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.” Feige did not confirm whether the film will feature Tobey McGuire or Andrew Garfield, who made a highly sensational return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kevin Feige on 'Deadpool 3' and 'Blade'

He also spoke about Deadpool 3, which is marking the entry of the 20th Century Studios characters into the MCU. Kevin Feige told the outlet that Deadpool 3 will be the first R-rated film from the MCU. Feige also said that getting to work with Hugh Jackman again in the MCU is “incredible” as Feige was a producer on the original X-Men title.

The Marvel Studios president also addressed the entry of Mahershah Ali into the MCU as Blade. Actor Wesley Snipes played the main character in the original trilogy, though Mahershah Ali is taking up the role in the reboot. Feige confirmed that the production for the film will begin in “the next 10 weeks or so.”

What’s next for the MCU

Currently, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 17, 2023. It features Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror. Kang is geared to be the next key villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Thanos.