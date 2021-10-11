Marvel Studios Reveals It Has A 'secret Police' Preventing Leaks, Guarding MCU Secrets

Marvel Studios is known for keeping its plot and other aspects of the movie in the dark until the right time and over the years the studios even after strict rules have seen their fair share of leaks. However, filmmaker Kevin Smith, best known for his 1994 movie Clerks revealed that the studio actually had a real team that dealt with leaks and their prevention. Smith who befriended Stan Lee while shooting for the movie Mallrats further said that the 'secret police' guarded MCU's secrets.

Marvel has a real team to prevent leaks

As per Screenrant, Kevin Smith, during a conversation with the FatMan Beyond LIVE said that Marvel had 'secret police' to guard the secrets of MCU. He said, "I don't think this threatens anything they do or whatnot, but I thought it was an interesting factoid, coming from inside the world through many sources I can't even tell you but pretty legit. There is a Marvel secret police who, when things are being discovered, not only sweat down the departments to find where the leaks sprang from, they also deal in subterfuge."

Smith added, "We know this in as much as you'll go to auditions and read lines that have nothing to do with what you're auditioning for. They're well-practiced at the art of like 'look over here,' they like to keep their secrets over there... [For example,] they leave leftover call sheets where they draw allusions to characters that are well known that don't exist. So they lay little traps in the call sheets to see if it gets passed on and then try to find the leaks thusly."

Over the years several actors who have been a part of MCU's movies have spoken about the strict rules of the studio to prevent any leaks. Earlier this year Emilia Clarke, who will soon be making her MCU debut through the mini-series Secret Invasion said that she was already scared ahead of her debut. The actor said that the first person she ever spoke to from Marvel studios was their security team. Emilia said that she was convinced that there were undercover agents outside her house to prevent her from spilling any secrets about the upcoming show.

