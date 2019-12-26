Marvel Studios Reveals They Will Not Replace Stan Lee's Cameos In Future Movies

One of the most iconic aspects of every MCU film was the cameo made by Marvel writer and editor, Stan Lee. Unfortunately, the legendary comic book mogul passed away at the age of 95 on November 12, 2018. Stan Lee last made his cameo in Avengers: Endgame and was absent from the latest MCU entry, Spiderman: Far From Home. MCU executives have now revealed how they will deal with the absences of Stan Lee in newer films in the franchise.

There is only one Stan Lee

Executive Vice-President of Production Victoria Alonso recently revealed that the MCU does not plan to replace Stan Lee’s cameos in future movies with someone else.

While Stan Lee's cameos were one of the most beloved running gags in the MCU franchise, Marvel Studios does not want to replace him with some other character or another legendary real-life figure. The reason given for this was that no one could ever replace Stan Lee's presence in the MCU.

Alonso opened up about Stan Lee's absence in an interview. When the interviewer brought up the passing of Stan Lee and asked who would be next in the cameo gag, Victoria said that Stan Lee is not replaceable so they would never try. She mentioned that while there are other iconic and incredible creatives at Marvel Studios, such as Kevin Feige, there is only one Stan Lee and no one would be able to replace him.

Meanwhile, the MCU will continue its superhero saga with its latest entry, Black Widow. The movie will star Scarlett Johansson playing the titular role. While Black Widow was one of the founding members of the MCU's Avengers, she has yet to receive her own movie until now. The movie is set to release on May 1, 2020, and will be set after the events Captain America: Civil War. Stan Lee will unfortunately not be seen in the upcoming film.

