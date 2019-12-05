Marvel: Reasons Why Marvel Studio Should Make A Ka-Zar Movie

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is among the top entertainment studios. With their recently released, Avengers: Endgame, the studio has the highest-grossing movie ever at the global box office. With a huge fan following, many suggestions are floated on which character a new movie should be made. One of them is on Ka-Zar. Read to know about the character and why Marvel should make a film on it.

Ka-Zar Origin

Lord Robert Plunder discovers the hidden jungle on the Antarctic continent that came to be known as the Savage Land. He finds an Anti-Metal, now known as Vibranium and gets in trouble due to various events and hides in the Savage Land with his son Kevin Plunder. After an uncertain incident, Kevin forms a bond with, Zabu, the last of a species of a sabre-toothed tiger. Following several things, Kevin becomes the Man-Apes refused to set foot. The incident soon passed into the Man-Apes' legends, and the boy was given the name "Ka-Zar," which means "son of the tiger." Created by Joe Simon, Jack Kirby and Syd Shores, it first appeared in Marvel Mystery Comics No. 22 (1941), and later gained its name and prominence in X-Men No. 10 (1965) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Ka-Zar is among the X-Men characters.

The Savage Land

The mystical hidden land has extinct species such as dinosaurs. It is a jungle filled with flora and fauna. Ka-Zar can be connected with Tarzan as both are a human living in a jungle. The place is among the rare place where Anti-metal or Vibranium is found.

Why Marvel should make a Ka-Zar film

Marvel films are among the most awaited ones. Disney studio recently bought Fox studio. They also own Marvel, which brings the Marvel characters owned by Fox studios back again. As Marvel Studios now has the right to make an X-Men film, Ka-Zar could be a perfect character. Introducing him might be hard, but the studio has done it several times. The USP of it could be the mystic Savage Land with dinosaurs and more. The Jurassic Park franchise is loved by many and Ka-Zar gives Marvel a chance to show their own dinosaur universe, which will potentially catch audiences' attention.

How can Ka-Zar be introduced

The X-Men franchise to begin in Marvel might be a long process, but Ka-Zar could be the one which is already shown in a Marvel film. Among the Easter eggs from Iron Man 2, many noticed that The Savage Land. When Tony Stark is looking through his father’s belongings in the film, there is a map of Antarctica. There is a possibility that Howard Stark would be searching for Captian America, but he crashed at the Arctic, in the northernmost part of the world.

The Savage Land is said to have Vibranaium. It opens up another possibility. Wakanda is known to be rich with the same material. There might be a possibility that Ka-Zar is now working with Black Panther as an Agent of Wakanda. If Ka-Zar is set, it will become easy to introduce other X-Men character, that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

