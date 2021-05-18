'Marvels Eternals' Cast Members And Details About Their Superhero Characters

Marvels Eternals is one of the highly anticipated superhero movies. The superhero movie is based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. Ever since its announcement, Marvels Eternals has been one of the most talked-about movies all over social media. Recently, Marvel gave a glimpse about the movie in its special video clip about the upcoming phase four movies. The film is being helmed by Chloé Zhao and written by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Marvels Eternals will be introducing various new superhero characters in an ensemble star cast. The movie is expected to hit the screens later this year. As the movie gears up for its release, here is a look at the Marvels Eternals cast and Marvels Eternals characters.

Marvels Eternals cast

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Marvels Eternals will see Angelina Jolie made her debut in the MCU. She is playing the role of Thena in the cast of Marvels Eternals. Her character is that of a fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy. Thena also develops a close bond with Gilgamesh over the centuries. Apart from her several popular roles in hit movies, Angelina Jolie is known for her humanitarian work too.

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Richard Madden will be playing the role of Ikaris in the Marvels Eternals cast. He is the tactical leader of the Eternals with superhuman strength and abilities like flying, projecting cosmetic energy beams from his eyes. Richard Madden became a household name by playing Robb Stark in the popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones. He also won a Golden Globe Award for his role in the BBC thriller series Bodyguard.

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Salma Hayek will be playing one of the most important Marvels Eternals characters of Ajak. She is the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals. Ajak has aided the advancement of human civilization and is able to use her abilities to heal. She can also communicate with Celestials. The Mexican and American actor started her career in the early 1990s. Since then she has appeared in several global hits.

Kit Harington as Dane Whitman

Kit Harrington will be playing the role of Dane Whitman in the Marvels Eternals cast. His role is that of a human warrior who wields a mystical sword. Fans of the actor and Marvel movies are eager to see him in the role of Black Knight. Kit Harrington is best known for his role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Kumail Nanjiani will be seen doing the role of Kingo in the cast of Marvels Eternals. He is an Eternal who can project cosmic energy projectiles from his hands. To blend in on Earth, Kingo becomes a popular Bollywood film actor. Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-American actor who rose to fame with his role of Dinesh in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. Some of his other popular works are The Big Sick, Life as We Know It, Hell and Back, The Big Sick among others.

Other actors in the cast of Marvels Eternals

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Barry Keoghan as Druig

