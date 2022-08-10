Marvel's Groot To Go Through ‘wide Range Of Emotions’ In 'I Am Groot', Says Producer

Touted as one of the most favourite characters, Guardians Of The Galaxy's Groot's story has finally been released on Disney +, thereby delivering what appears to be the lowest of low-stakes adventures in the MCU to date. The character first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and after he sacrificed his life at the end of the movie, a new infant Groot was born. The mini tree-like adorable character played an important role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as he helped in the making of Thor’s Stormbreaker.

Now, in a conversation with Indian Express, Marvel’s executive producer and head of streaming Brad Winderbaum stated that I am Groot will provide a deeper insight into the life of Groot and how he grew up on his home planet.

"Baby Groot is obviously been a fan favourite since Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, he’s a character I’ve been trying to bring back to the screen, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm about it. We were looking for filmmakers to bring that comedic and mischievous voice to the character," Winderbaun said.

'Groot is such an expressive character': Writer Kirsten Lepore

In the same interview, writer Kirsten Lepore also talked about the series, stating that the project ‘fell into her lap’. She further added that she loves character-driven work, "so I was over the moon to write with this character. Groot is such an expressive character and we can all relate to him."

The production company has brought brand new shorts of Groot in the animated series and while opening up about the same, Lepore said that the shorts exist between a particular time frame between the end of GOT and the tag scene of teenage Groot in the same movie. Brad and Kirsten even promised that I am Groot will go through a 'wide range' of emotions as the latter stated, "As much as emotion that we can pull out of viewers in our 3-minute time frame".

I Am Groot recently arrived on the OTT giant Disney+. The series gives viewers a glimpse into the life of Groot, who suddenly lands from a spaceship and struggles to deal with the challenges. In the series, Vin Diesel voices Groot, Bradley Cooper cameos as Rocket Raccoon and James Gunn is playing a character named Wrist Watch Voice.

