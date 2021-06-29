MasterChef Australia Judges Reveal Their Experience Of Doing The 'best Job In The World'

MasterChef Australia, a cooking-based reality TV show has grown to become one of the highest-rated English shows around the world, including the U.S. and India. The show gained immense popularity having introduced to the marvels of modern, international, fine-dining food with each new season over the past 15 years. Now, MasterChef Australia judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong, and Andy Allen have opened up to reveal how their individual journeys in the show have been so far.

MasterChef Australia judges reveal their experience on the hit show

The fans of the show were a bit in doubt when the previous seasons' host judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris, and Matt Preston bid adieu to the show. However, the new judges' desk featuring renowned chef and philanthropist Jock Zonfrillo; MasterChef alumnus and chef Andy Allen, and celebrated food and travel writer Melissa Leong, have instantly become fan favourites. In a recent interview with Firstpost, Jock, Melissa, and Andy revealed that the show has changed them too.

Speaking in the interview, Melissa said that the show’s skill level growth has surprised her. She went on to reveal that she now values the hospitality industry a little more everyday owing to the show. She said that people’s kindness, and incredible work ethic and their stories have affected her. Meanwhile, Andy admitted that his life changed upside down.

The hotelier revealed that the MasterChef experience was the best for him. He said that he feels lucky to have accepted it, and went on to call it the ‘best job in the world’. He also called himself a ‘living proof’ of what MasterChef can do for someone, and thus loves the show experience even more. Jock was no different as he agreed being a guest on MasterChef was an easy decision. He went on to say that the opportunity to help new chefs grow and mentoring them with tips and tricks is a great job.

MasterChef Australia season 12 which debuted recently was the first time the show failed to feature the judge trio of Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. The original trio, who were associated with the show ever since 2009 had become household names thanks to the show. Now, the new set of judges is slowly yet steadily keeping up to the mark.

