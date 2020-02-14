'Masters Of The Universe' Starring Noah Centineo To Go On Floors This Summer?

Columbia Pictures for years has been trying to reboot their 1987 popular film, Masters of The Universe. On February 13, a media report claimed that the makers have finally decided to start shooting for the upcomer in Summer 2020. The forthcoming movie is to be directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee and will feature Noah Centineo in the lead.

Here is all you need to know about the 'Masters of the Universe'

According to the reports, the Masters of The Universe reboot has been in the making for years now. The makers, who chose Noah Centineo for the role of He-Man, are reportedly working on cracking a deal with Netflix. The movie that is reported to be made on a budget of USD 130 million is likely to feature as Netflix's original content.

Reports have it that Noah is on a rigorous training regime to match the body type of He-man. Reportedly, the actor is in the progress of gaining about 10 kgs of muscle mass for his part as He-man. Interestingly, in a recent media interview, Noah Centineo revealed that he eats 11 eggs every day to gain weight.

Meanwhile, Noah Centineo's 'Peter Kavinsakey' from Netflix's film To All The Boys I've Loved Before has made a return with its sequel, titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The movie, starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher in the lead, chronicles through the cheeky love story of Lara Jean and her love letters. The film released on February 13 seems to have struck a chord with the viewers, who are busy raving about the romantic film.



(Promo Image Courtesy: Noah Centineo Instagram)

